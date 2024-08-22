Talking Telford: A consultation fixation and cycle route fascination

For me the prime example is the word ‘consultation’. I’m pretty sure I’d never heard that word before becoming a journalist, and then in the years that followed I couldn’t move for consultations.

Consultations on whether a road should get new speed bumps, on whether the Wrekin needs another car park, on how many more hundreds of houses should be built in Telford in the coming decades - chances are you could walk 10 feet in any direction right now and find somebody who is currently being consulted on something or other.