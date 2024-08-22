Talking Telford: A consultation fixation and cycle route fascination
Are you familiar with the phenomenon where you come across a word for the first time in your life, then for days or weeks afterwards you hear it everywhere you go?
For me the prime example is the word ‘consultation’. I’m pretty sure I’d never heard that word before becoming a journalist, and then in the years that followed I couldn’t move for consultations.
Consultations on whether a road should get new speed bumps, on whether the Wrekin needs another car park, on how many more hundreds of houses should be built in Telford in the coming decades - chances are you could walk 10 feet in any direction right now and find somebody who is currently being consulted on something or other.