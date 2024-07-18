Talking Telford: We'll always have the big screen

I always endeavour to write something everyone can enjoy, but if the beautiful game holds no beauty for you, it may be slim pickings this week. Feel free to bail and come back next time - I’ll have something about walking or food or politics again, promise.

Now then. Commiserations, England fans - Harry Kane had it right when he said defeat in a final is as cruel as it gets. The Three Lions can hold their heads up high having reached the Euro final against Spain, and briefly even played well in it - though debate about the way their ‘new golden generation’ struggled to get there will rage on.