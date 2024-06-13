Talking Telford: Election candidates play up their local links - but how much will voters care?

Labour’s candidate to become Telford’s MP made the eye-catching claim that whether he wins or loses in next month’s election, constituents will still see him shopping in his local Aldi.

Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and the man his party is hoping can break the Conservatives’ nine-year hold over Telford’s seat in Parliament, is standing for election this year after 14 years in local government.