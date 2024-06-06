Talking Telford: Lucy Allan bows out of Telford politics with an almighty row

We’ve known for almost a year that Ms Allan would not be continuing as Telford’s Conservative MP beyond the next election - she announced that much last June. What we didn’t know then is that her status as an MP would last longer than her Conservative Party membership.

To get you up to speed on the last week if you are a sane person who hasn’t been glued to Twitter/X: Telford’s Tory MP Lucy Allan, who we already knew would not be among the MPs going to bat for Rishi Sunak’s government in the General Election on July 4, evidently decided against fading out of Shropshire politics quietly.