Talking Telford: Horrors in far-flung places mean a row over coloured lights in Telford

Southwater One was lit up in blue for Israel on Monday night. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In the wake of Saturday’s surprise Hamas attacks that killed hundreds of people in Israel, and the retaliatory Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killing hundreds more, politicians across the world and the left-right spectrum have been sharing messages of support and solidarity for the people of Israel. So far, so standard - this chorus of the much-memeified “thoughts and prayers” has become part of the grim routine when the latest horrific news from afar is beamed into our TVs and our smartphones. It’s only natural - when we feel so remote and so unable to do the truly human thing, to ease the suffering of people who could have been us but for a quirk of geography, what else can we do but give what we can to relief efforts and in the meantime, yes, send them our thoughts and our prayers?

Among the local politicians sharing their own were the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, and the outgoing Conservative MP for Telford, Lucy Allan, both of whom used Twitter/X to express solidarity with the Israeli people and condemnation of the “shocking” (SD) and “barbaric” (LA) attacks by Hamas.

What happened next was stranger. On Sunday Ms Allan shared a photo of Southwater One, a prominent council building in central Telford, lit up against the night sky in red, yellow and green. The building was at the time illuminated in the pan-African colours in celebration of Black History Month, observed in October - but the photo Ms Allan shared was actually one Mr Davies had posted two days earlier, prior to the Hamas attacks. Ms Allan’s post on Sunday said “this is our main public building in Telford tonight” and accused the council of “a terrible error of judgment”.