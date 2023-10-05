The Fletcher Methodist Church in Madeley is the subject of ambitious new plans. Photo: Google

These latest plans for the Fletcher Methodist Church in Madeley certainly are ambitious – the developer, Mark Chamberlain, sets out proposals to turn the main church building (shut since 2011) into a “wine lodge”; the buildings behind it into a pub/restaurant/coffee shop; a flat-roofed linking building into a hairdressing salon; and a forecourt into an open market area with street food.

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting comments on the plans until October 26. If Mr Chamberlain gets his wish and carries these plans through, I’m sure I’ll be there on opening night to support a business doing things differently with Telford’s heritage.

I’ve been spending more time in pubs and bars lately, and my fridge is always well-stocked with beer – that is despite the fact I’ve just ticked off a whole year alcohol-free and don’t plan on getting off the wagon any time soon. The last time I drank was this time last year. I still don’t feel entirely comfortable using the word ‘celebrate’ because the milestone also serves as a grim reminder of the years I wasted drinking, the many things I did that I’m not proud of, and of the impact my actions had on people I hurt.

But I do marvel that someone like me, who once found it nearly impossible to plan anything beyond the end of my next drink, who was clinically and emotionally dependent on alcohol, could one day make it to a point where I regularly go days or even weeks without so much as thinking about drinking – and am happier for it. Life isn’t always easier now, but it is a lot less hazy.

I don’t bring up my sobriety milestone to boast, or to preach to any of the millions of people capable of having a ‘normal’ relationship with alcohol, but in the hopes it might help someone reading this who has become uneasy with the role drinking plays in their own life. When you find the right motivation, incredible things are possible.

More good news: Telford is one of the best places in England to get support with reducing or quitting drinking. There are Alcoholics Anonymous meetings held across the borough every day of the week full of welcoming, ‘normal’ people sharing their stories and keen to hear yours, and Telford STaRS offers free, confidential and medically-backed support you can refer yourself to online. I’ve leaned on both of these in the past and have found both helpful.