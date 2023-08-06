Andy Richardson: Wonders of nature a joy to see amid the house clutter

It was time for a spring clean. And, yes, I know it’s summer. But I missed this year’s spring clean. And, come to think of it, I missed the one the year before, and the year before that, and the year before… Well, you get the drill. Me and spring cleans is like a pescatarian and an abattoir. We really don’t mix.