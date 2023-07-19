Shropshire nursing boss: Always looking at new ways to get people into healthcare

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing

We are always looking at new ways to introduce people into healthcare and participants in our first cohort of our Volunteer to Career Programme were able to try aspects of midwifery to see whether it was for them.

The pilot group of 25 is now coming to the end of the programme and they have really enjoyed the experience of working in maternity, both in ante-natal and post-natal care. All are planning on pursuing careers within healthcare.

As well as volunteering within the clinical setting, our volunteers had a number of evening masterclasses, including interview preparation, a communication workshop, simulated training and finishing with a 1:1 career conversation.

Their final session, a celebration of their success, will take place in September with a presentation of certificates. Congratulations to all our volunteers.

The Volunteer to Career Programme is just one of the pathways we have introduced so we can attract and retain people from a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, which is such positive news for the trust.

As a result of our positive experience of the project, we have already committed to a second cohort in midwifery which starts in September, with the potential of a third cohort in other areas in the trust from January 2024.

If you are interested in joining the programme, visit our website: sath.nhs.uk/working-with-us/volunteering/volunteer-to-career-programme.

As well as supporting those thinking of a career in healthcare, we look to continuously improve care for our patients and work is progressing on moving renal dialysis services from the Princess Royal Hospital to Hollinswood House, Stafford Park.

We have worked alongside our patients and members of the public to shape the renal dialysis service at the new purpose-built facility, which will be located in the same building as the planned new Community Diagnostic Centre.

The off-site location, which is scheduled to open in the autumn, will create a better and more spacious environment for our lower risk dialysis patients to receive treatment.

Tomorrow sees the start of a British Medical Association strike with hospital consultants taking action.

We, alongside our partners, are doing all that we can to reduce the impact the industrial action will have, but you can help by using the right service for your health needs. All the information is on the ‘Think which service?’ website: thinkwhichservice.co.uk.

If you have a life-threatening illness or injury, please continue to dial 999. If you have a hospital appointment during the strike action, please continue to attend unless we contact you.

As revealed last week, our Hospitals Transformation Programme has moved another step forward with our Outline Business Case (OBC) due to be submitted in summer.

The plans will ensure we improve care for everyone with the Princess Royal Hospital site specialising in planned care, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site specialising in emergency care. In addition to this, a 24/7 enhanced urgent care service (A&E local model) will be available at the Princess Royal Hospital site.

The trust has also begun the planning application submission process for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site and today we will be holding the first of a series of planning events to hear your views and answer questions.