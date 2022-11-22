Shropshire nursing boss: Dedicated hospital facilities will reduce delays

Shropshire's director of nursing Hayley Flavell

I mentioned the Hospitals Transformation Programme last week and how important it is that everyone across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales gets the care they need, when they need it and my colleague Dr Steve McKew has also highlighted the importance of the improvements to planned care.

By having a site that is dedicated and specialises in the delivery of planned care, there will be so many benefits for all our communities.

The way our services and resources are currently set up means our patients can sometimes unfortunately experience delays. Delays to planned surgery have a real impact on the quality of peoples’ lives and their ability to recover or start further treatment. The challenge of managing the risk of Covid-19 infection during the recent pandemic exacerbated these problems.

Investing in dedicated planned care facilities will reduce delays and help people to get the care they need, sooner. This is incredibly important for those needing urgent treatment, particularly for cancer, where earlier treatment leads to much better prospects for recovery.

We recently launched a new maternity Facebook page called The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Maternity Information Hub.

The page is a great opportunity for us to share with you the latest up-to-date health and pregnancy advice, changes to services, improvements and innovations, staff achievements and patient experiences with pregnant women, service users and those interested in what we do at the Trust.

You will also be able to find out about my colleagues and the breadth of their work with a regular Q&A called ‘Colleague Spotlight’ and a feature called ‘A Day in the Life of’, which will follow a day in various job roles across the division.

We are hoping that the Facebook page will enable us to listen and respond to our service users, so that we can consistently improve and provide truly bespoke care.

Please like and follow the page by searching SaTH Maternity Information Hub on Facebook to get all the latest news.

We are also celebrating our Maternity Support Workers (MSWs) and Women’s Services Assistants (WSAs) as part of MSWs and WSAs recognition Week, and also Nursing Support Workers (NSWs) as it is NSWs Day today (Wednesday). They all provide vital support and care to our service users every single day and play an integral part in all our teams.

I would like to say how proud I am of my colleagues and the hard work that they do across our services. Their contribution is invaluable to our nursing teams, patients and carers that they work with.