Andy Richardson: Protesters not just hapless but dangerous too

A ramshackle bunch of protestors demanded the right to get really ill, put others at risk of a deadly disease and swamp our NHS.

Supported by that lover of hopeless causes, Katie Hopkins, and that lover of hopeless brothers, Piers Corbyn, the flames of protest were extinguished by PPE-less police.

Unimaginably stupid though the protest was, it conjures the thought that there might be other siblings who could steal the spotlight from their better-known brother or sister.

Doug Pitt could lead a Hollywood march demanding longer trailers for his A-list brother, Brad. Natali Germanotta could wave placards outside Interscope Records insisting on 12-inch heels for her sister, Lady Gaga. Natasha Law, meanwhile, could demand free popcorn for theatre-goers watching her famous brother, Jude.

Football is back as the world watches matches in empty German stadia. Vorsprung durch Technik – or, progress through technology, as Audi once said. It won’t be long until us Brits return to our national hobby of lambasting VAR and calling the referee a plonker.

Schools should be back soon so that youngsters can get an education and parents can repair the hole in the economy that may cost £500 billion.

With public transport crowded, politicians are playing fast and loose with lives as they risk a second wave. They are on the horns of a dilemma; play safe and trash the economy, risking deaths from missed cancer treatments, low A&E rates and a mental health issues; reopen the economy and risk a second wave that will kill many. Graphs indicating mortality levels during the second wave of 1918 and 1919 pandemic are sobering. Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Four of the world’s strongman leaders top the world’s Covid-19 table. Donald Trump, BoJo, Vlad The Impaler Putin and Brazil’s Mini Trump, Jair Bolsanaro, occupy the top spots. Russia and Brazil are thought to have significantly under-reported cases while here in the UK the Government won’t account for 10,000 excess care home deaths.

BoJo told Parliament on Wednesday that care homes were locked down before anywhere else. Reuters reviewed the guidelines and found no evidence of such. Some things never change.