The Future Fit fight is not over, Wrekin MP says

Much has been said and written about local hospital services over many years.

Some local commentators suggest the long awaited reconfiguration of hospitals is in its final stages. That the recent decision by Shropshire's two Clinical Care Commissioning Groups, supported by the acute trust, means a final decision has been reached. That the vote to change services is irrevocable.

This is simply not the case. It is inaccurate and is misleading.

I do not accept the fight is over. That is why I met with Matt Hancock MP, the Health Secretary, again last week, and asked him to 'call in' the Future Fit Programme Board's decision. The health trust's decision is deeply flawed and does not factor in the unique socio-demographics and health needs of the borough of Telford and Wrekin.

I am hopeful the Health Secretary will call in the decision and I am glad that the borough's Conservative councillors have rallied around my call for the Secretary of State to 'review' the decision. I also welcome any support other parties might eventually offer. The local trust's decision must be called-in.

Confident

There are also numerous questions to be asked about the whole 'public consultation' process and whether the consultation exercise was undertaken correctly and within statutory timetables?

That is why if all else fails, I also support Councillor Andrew Eade's call for a Judicial Review into the whole public consultation exercise and the key recommendations that have arisen out if it. He is right to make this public call. I also welcome the fact that other local political parties are now getting behind his Judicial Review idea.

One or more of these means of appeal could work. Both may fail? Whatever transpires, I am confident, that despite the reconfiguration of local hospital services having been made by local medical and clinical practitioners, that the government will intervene if the process and/or the health recommendations are deemed to be flawed. The decision needs to be got right.

I will continue to make the case for local people and local hospital services. Tonight, at the borough's full council meeting I hope the ruling Labour Group will put aside party politics and join me and fellow Conservative Councillors in standing up for the whole community.