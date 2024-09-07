Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Crowds flock to West Sussex for Goodwood Revival

The motor race meeting always has a period theme and sees those attending dress in vintage clothing.

Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex

Vintage clothing was the order of the day as crowds turned up to enjoy the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex.

The historic motor race meeting is the only sporting event of its kind staged entirely in a period theme.

The 2024 version marked the first time a historic motorsport event included cars that use sustainable fuels in all races.

Two boys ride on a bike in Second World War era clothing
Racegoers in vintage fashion at the event (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A woman applies make-up in front of a Colman's Mustard sign
(Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Emilia Verdon-Roe, aged six, with her thumb up standing beside a small blue car as she prepares to race in the Settrington Cup
Emilia Verdon-Roe, aged six, prepares to race in the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)
Young racers run to their vehicles as they prepare to compete in the Settrington Cup
Young racers run to their vehicles as they prepare to compete in the Settrington Cup (John Nguyen/PA)
A young girl driving in a blue car with the number plate 'Issy' races in the Settrington Cup
(Kieran Cleeves/PA)
The winner of the Settrington Cup give a thumbs-up to the camera
The winner of the Settrington Cup give a thumbs-up to the camera (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A man wearing a mustard yellow jacket stands in front of an airplane display
(Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A woman in a Boeing Company outfit kneels at the wheel of a plane
(Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Geri Horner and husband Christian Horner stand with other people at the festival
Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner (centre, right) and former Spice Girl wife Geri Horner (centre, left) were among those at the event (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Geri and Christian Horner pose with their son Monty, who sits in a racing car
The couple attended with their son Monty Horner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A couple dressed in period clothing pose in front of a plane
(Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A woman holds a girl's hand as they take a closer look at a vintage plane
(John Nguyen/PA)
A woman and a young girl wearing matching red dresses pose on the red carpet
(John Nguyen/PA)
