‘Incredible’ to watch England with James Corden before play, theatre goer says

An audience member said it was “incredible” to watch England win against Switzerland with James Corden, who delayed the start of his theatre performance to watch the penalty shootout with the audience.

The Gavin and Stacey star brought out an iPad to watch penalties before the start of The Constituent, a new political play in which he is starring at The Old Vic in London.

Footage filmed by audience member Carla Feltham, 37, shows Corden propping up the iPad on a table on stage for the crowd and his co-star to see and narrated the action for the audience.

Ms Feltham explained to the PA news agency: “(Corden) walked out shortly after 7.30pm with his iPad and said England penalties are happening and we could watch together and then do the play after.

“Everyone clapped and cheered.”

In the video filmed by Ms Feltham, the audience is heard gasping as Mr Corden informs them that England is one ahead.

“If we score this, we’re through. If we score this, we’re through, and then a very serious, intense, political play,” he says to laughter, before shouting, “Come on Trent”.

The audience then erupts into cheers after Trent Alexander-Arnold scores, securing England’s place in the Euros semi-finals.

Ms Feltham, a customer service worker from Bristol, said: “It was incredible watching the penalties with the cast and the atmosphere was amazing.

“It’s not every day something like that happens and the entire audience loved it.

“It was amazing that England got through. I heard that a few shows in London struggled with audience members trying to look at their phones for the score so this was perfect and avoided that.”

Ms Feltham said the play started around 10 or 15 minutes late “but no one at all minded”.