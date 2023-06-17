In Pictures: King marks official birthday on horseback for Trooping the Colour

The military spectacle saw the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honouring their Colonel in Chief.

Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour
Pomp and pageantry were on display as Charles marked his first official birthday as King.

The military spectacle saw the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honouring their Colonel in Chief who rode on horseback from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, flanked by his siblings the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh and his son the Prince of Wales.

Charles steadies his horse during the procession along The Mall
Charles steadies his horse during the procession along The Mall (Yui Mok/PA)
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal salute
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal salute (Aaron Chown/PA)

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales travelled in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage
From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The children were accompanied by Queen Camilla and their mother, the Princess of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to the ceremony with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal’s husband (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of the highlights of the flypast above Buckingham Palace saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.

The royal family watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
The royal family watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Yui PA)
Trooping the Colour
Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall in a CR formation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The flypast over The Mall included the Red Arrows (Aaron Chown/PA)

During the Trooping, the royal party were in the midst of a sovereign’s mounted escort, formed by troops from the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their shining breastplates and plumed helmets, and a ripple of cheers followed them when they travelled along The Mall.

Members of the Household Cavalry on The Mall
The Household Cavalry were mounted on horseback wearing their plumed helmets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
Members of the Household Division (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The view from Buckingham Palace down The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Preparations began earlier in the day with staff at Buckingham Palace preparing the balcony for the family’s appearance, while workers removed traffic lights on The Mall so the troops could pass easily.

Trooping the Colour
Preparation work on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
Workers remove traffic lights on The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
People arrived on The Mall early to claim a good vantage point (Victoria Jones/PA)
