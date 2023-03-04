This is what happens when you ask an AI app to paint 'Shropshire'

This is how the AI viewed Shropshire with the 'cinematic category applied.

With that in mind, we decided to use an art app from the App Store to see what artificial intelligence has to offer when it comes to painting the beautiful county of Shropshire.

We chose the AI art app Wonder because it's well-advertised on social media and the reviews are generally good.

Rather than give the AI a detailed prompt, as you're encouraged to do, we literally just wrote the word "Shropshire."

We then chose an art style or technique and let the app do its thing. The styles we chose are: Oil Painting, Water Colour, Van Gogh, Magic and Cinematic.

That means it produced five pieces of art.

We only gave each prompt one chance, rather than waiting for it to come up with something we were happy with.

The results are below.

Oil Painting

This is how the AI viewed Shropshire as an oil painting.

Water Colour

This is how the AI viewed Shropshire as watercolour painting.

Van Gogh

This is how the AI viewed Shropshire as a Van Gogh painting.

Magic

This is how the AI viewed Shropshire with the 'magic' category applied.

Cinematic