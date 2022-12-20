Scotland’s national chef backs charity’s virtual Big Family Christmas

Gary Maclean

Scotland’s national chef is urging people to join a charity’s virtual Christmas dinner to help feed some of the world’s poorest children.

Gary Maclean, winner of 2016’s MasterChef: The Professionals has been a long time supporter of Mary’s Meals and is supporting its Big Family Christmas.

The event will raise money to feed children living in the world’s poorest countries.

Mr Maclean said: “As Scotland’s national chef, it goes without saying that I love a Christmas get-together with my family and good food.

Gary Maclean is supporting the Mary’s Meals Big Family Christmas fundraiser (Mary’s Meals/PA)

“This year, we’ll be tucking into a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings. And, of course, I’ll be cooking. It may well be a bus man’s holiday – but I know how lucky I am. That’s why I always take part in Mary’s Meals’ Big Family Christmas fundraiser.”

Mary’s Meals serves school meals to more than 2.2 million children in some of the world’s poorest countries, such as Kenya, Haiti and Yemen.

It allows children to have a warm meal and encourages them to get into the classroom to gain an education.

For £15.90, enough to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a school year, people can join the Big Family Christmas.

Supporters will receive a certificate and their name, or the name of a loved one, will appear on the charity’s virtual dinner table – alongside the names of thousands of supporters from across the world.

The Big Family Christmas was launched in 2015 and since then 46,000 people around the world have taken part.

Mr Maclean: “Setting a place at Mary’s Meals’ virtual dinner table has become a Christmas tradition for me, my family and many thousands of Mary’s Meals supporters around the world.

“Together, we are bringing hope to millions of little ones with the promise of a daily school meal. My Christmas wish is that people across Scotland will join me by setting their own place this festive season.”