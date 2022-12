Nicola Sturgeon unveils her official Christmas card designed by school pupil

Nicola Sturgeon unveiling her Christmas card

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Christmas card she will send out this year at the school of the pupil who designed it.

Ms Sturgeon went to Sunnyside Primary School in Glasgow on Monday to unveil the design alongside nine-year-old Evita Ye.

The card – centred around the fight against climate change – features a colourful snow globe, emblazoned with the words: “The future is in our hands.”

Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Evita Ye on her winning design (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister said: “I’d like to congratulate Evita and all the pupils at Sunnyside for their striking and creative designs.

“Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don’t take the right action, things will only get worse.

“I’ve been hugely impressed to hear about the actions pupils at Sunnyside have been taking, and I want to thank each and every one of them for getting involved – with such enthusiasm – in the most important issue facing our world.