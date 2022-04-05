Lorryload of McVitie’s biscuits spilt across Derbyshire road

#Sandiacre – Ilkeston Road.

Please bare with us this evening whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue….

A lorry load of @McVities finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!#PostYourBestBiscuitPuns ? #CanAnyoneBringUsABrew ☕️ pic.twitter.com/pk2FctAyGK

— Erewash Response ? (@ErewashResponse) April 4, 2022