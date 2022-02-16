Celebrities don artistic aprons for Comic Relief

Comic Relief

A host of famous faces have donned unique aprons designed by a collective of artists to raise money for Comic Relief.

After raising more than £52 million in 2021, Comic Relief returns this year on March 18.

Laura Whitmore, Monica Galetti, Ainsley Harriott and Alexandra Burke have all posed in a selection of brand new aprons, designed by a collective of 11 artists, in aid of Comic Relief and Red Nose Day 2022.

Laura Whitmore shows off one of the Comic Relief apron designs for 2022 (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/PA)

The aprons, and an additional homeware collection, feature special designs from a range of artists including Gemma Correll, Gok Wan, Rachel Joy and Luke Christian’s Deaf Identity.

Samir Patel, the chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “We are blown away by the incredible T-shirt and homeware Red Nose Day collection. This year’s collection is truly unique and captures exciting styles with bold, fun and uplifting designs for everyone to enjoy.

“From the incredible Gok Wan and his inspiring heart balloons design to the energetic jumping women print by Parys Gardener, a young digital artist who attends a creative project we fund.”

Ainsley Harriott models one of the aprons (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/PA).

Similar collections have raised money for the charity in the past but this year’s collection for Homesense and TK Maxx features designs by artists from different disciplines, communities and backgrounds, including street artists, graphic designers and illustrators.

The limited edition collection also includes tote bags, greetings cards, notebooks and tea towels, all featuring the artists’ work. Limited-edition T-shirts featuring the artists’ designs will also be available.

The money raised for Comic Relief helps to fund a variety of projects in the UK and around the world, helping children and young people to get the best start in life, supporting mental health issues, providing a safe place to live and fighting for safety and equality for women and girls.

Alexandra Burke (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/PA)

Comic Relief will air on BBC One on March 18, with Red Nose Day taking place on the same day.