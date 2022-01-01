Notification Settings

In Pictures: Bracing start to New Year’s Day for sea swimmers

Viral newsPublished:

Dozens took the plunge, including on the Wirral and in Dorset.

New Year’s Day swim

While overnight temperatures were warmer than normal, the seas around the UK were still icy enough to make a traditional New Year’s Day swim a chilly prospect for many.

However dozens took the plunge on Saturday morning, including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral, South Queensferry near the Forth Bridge and at Boscombe Beach in Dorset.

Swimmers take part in the New Year’s Day swim at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Not everyone was as keen to get their paws wet (Peter Byrne/PA)
Joda Quigley, from Falkirk holds up a 2022 love heart Ashley Park, from Lanark, takes part in a New Year’s Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fancy dress was optional at South Queensferry Ashley Park, from Lanark, takes part in a New Year’s Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales after a New Year’s Eve record of 15.8C was set in Merryfield in Somerset and Nantwich in Cheshire.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

Despite the mild temperatures on shore, the water was still very chilly for brave swimmers in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
There was plenty of splashing around as the sun rose at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Holding your breath only keeps the cold at bay for so long (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 1st 2022
Others decided to keep warm and enjoy the waves while staying firmly wrapped up on the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
There was time to record the freezing feat for prosperity (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dozens took to the water on a calm New Year’s Day morning (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, there was also a chance for those in the North West to enjoy an inner-city swim at Salford Quays.

Luanne Pellowe-Bailey enters the water during the Uswim New Year’s Day dip at Salford Quays (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A woman had the NHS on her mind when it came to flotation aides  (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Victoria Clayton was ahead of the field with her choice of quirky apparel too (Anthony Devlin/PA)
