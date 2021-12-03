Mother of former patient wins dream home in fundraiser for hospital’s charity

Omaze winner Heekyoung Jin

The mother of a former Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) patient has won a multimillion-pound property as part of a fundraising campaign in aid of the hospital’s charity.

Heekyoung Jin entered Omaze’s Million Pound House Draw, which has raised £500,000 for GOSH Charity, with a £25 ticket bundle in June.

Inspired to enter by lifesaving surgery performed at GOSH on her son when he was three months old, Ms Jin is now the owner of a five-bedroom, £3.5 million home in Wimbledon, south London.

Heekyoung Jin and her partner Tom Hall (Omaze/PA)

The demand and inventory analyst and her partner, Tom Hall, were surprised by the team from Omaze with a festive reveal – complete with carol singers and messages on big cards.

Ms Jin and Mr Hall, a software engineering manager, have been together for ten years and live in Wallington, south-west London.

Their son, Lukas, was diagnosed with a rare condition that caused an irregular growth on his chest at just two months old, and underwent lifesaving surgery at GOSH.

Ms Jin, 38, said the hospital’s charity is a cause “close to our hearts”.

Lukas had surgery when he was two months old (Heekyoung Jin/Great Ormond Street Hospital/PA)

“Great Ormond Street Hospital saved my child’s life, every single one of its staff were amazing – thanks to them Lukas is now a healthy and happy boy,” she said.

“We entered the Omaze Million Pound House Draw as the GOSH Charity is obviously very close to our hearts.”

All stamp duty and legal fees are covered and Ms Jin has also been given £20,000 in cash to help with running costs – but it is up to her whether she lives in the house, rents, or sells.

“We used to live in a one-bed flat in Wimbledon and would often walk past these houses imagining what it would be like to live in one, and now we actually do.

The £3.5 million property has five bedrooms (Omaze/PA)

“We will be moving in as soon as possible. Lukas has already chosen his room,” she said.

The draw has also raised £500,000 to help fund GOSH Charity’s pioneering research, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and support services for children and their families.

The charity’s chief executive, Louise Parkes, said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on our ability to fundraise so the money raised by this Omaze campaign will make a real difference.