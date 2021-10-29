Royal Mail’s Govan office goes green with electric vehicles

A Royal Mail worker charges an electric van

Electric-powered posties are to turn Glasgow’s Govan Royal Mail delivery office green for Cop26.

It will become Scotland’s first fully electric vehicle hub when the 13 vans and two micro vehicles replace its existing diesel fleet.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the move and said: “With the eyes of the world turning to Glasgow ahead of Cop26, it is vital that we lead by example when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“That is why it is such welcome news that Royal Mail is launching its first all-electric delivery office in Scotland just across the Clyde from where the summit will take place.”

The 13 vans can travel up to 90 miles on a single charge, depending on weather conditions and load, to join the office’s 29 postal workers who pound the city streets on foot.

The delivery office is just a short walk across the River Clyde from the Scottish Event Campus, where Cop26’s delegates will meet.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: “We always want to do the right thing by the communities we serve in terms of keeping our emissions as low as we can, and this is another important step in that direction.”

Royal Mail has worked with BP Pulse in Glasgow to complete infrastructure works and install eight 7kW electric charging points.

The energy to power the vehicles is from 100% renewable hydroelectric, solar and wind sources.

Royal Mail said the Glasgow delivery office was selected because of the city’s plans for a Low Emission Zone (LEZ), which will require vehicles to meet certain emissions standards to enter its centre.

At present, other delivery offices across the UK are being considered for similar fleet makeovers in coming months, particularly those in places with existing Clean Air or Low Emission Zones.

Two micro electric vehicles will also be joining the fleet as the company steps up its drive to further reduce emissions associated with its operations.

These vehicles are roughly the size of a golf buggy or a quad bike, with a load size of between 1.2 cubic metres and 2.0 cubic metres.

They have the capacity to accommodate more than an average daily round’s worth of letters and small parcels.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “With the UK’s largest ‘Feet on the Street’ network of more than 85,000 postmen and women, Royal Mail already has the lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel amongst major UK delivery companies.