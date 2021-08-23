Taylor Swift joins TikTok with vinyl announcement

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift has joined the social media platform TikTok, with her first video containing a vinyl announcement.

To the tune of Screwface Capital by Dave, which contains a lyric nodding to the singer, “my outstanding payments swift like Taylor”, she donned outfits in the style of four past albums.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” Swift captioned her first TikTok video.

(Taylor Swift/TikTok)

The Grammy-winning artist has already reached 400,000 followers on the video site since joining on Monday, with her first video being seen more than 1.3 million times.

Swift will be releasing the vinyl of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19, as part of a bigger aim to re-record some of her previous releases following a high-profile row over the ownership of her master recordings with the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.