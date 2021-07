London Sinfonietta orchestra stages pedal-powered performance

London Sinfonietta orchestra performance

The London Sinfonietta orchestra has staged a performance powered entirely by bicycles.

Musicians played while volunteers generated energy using 16 specially adapted bikes at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on Friday night.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The performance, titled Houses Slide, was designed to highlight climate change.

Its organisers describe the concert as illustrating “one woman’s intimate psychological journey to figure out her response to the climate crisis, from an initial depressing realisation of the gravity of the issue, through to her refusal to be overwhelmed and decision to take positive action”.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

A text was created by Cordelia Lynn using submissions from members of the public.

All stage lights and amplification inside the auditorium were pedal-powered and soloist Jessica Aszodi performed from one of the bicycles.

(Aaron Chown/PA)