Drag Race’s Bimini gets vaccinated in Three Lions-themed drag

Bimini Bon Boulash

Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash attended their first vaccination appointment dress in Three Lions-themed drag.

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race finalist gave the football championship a makeover wearing a skirt and top decorated with England’s emblem.

Paired with a blonde wig, a silver eye and a disposable face mask, they posted a video of them getting vaccinated to the sound of football anthem Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: “GO AND GET VACCINATED!

“I just got jabbed at the London Stadium mass vaccination centre. There are still places so check out @eventbrite mass vaccination now if you’re 18+ and go down!”

Fans were quick to praise their look, with one writing: “Thanks for putting the vaccination vibes out there.”

Another said: “They’re serving even when they are getting vaccinated!”

Bimini was a fan favourite through the second series of Drag Race UK on BBC3, finishing second behind Scottish Queen Lawrence Chaney.

Their outfit on Saturday was not the first time they have been inspired by football — in the first episode, Bimini paid homage to their hometown, wearing a Norwich City FC bodysuit.

Following their success on the BBC3 show, Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, signed to Next Models global modelling agency, a move they called “huge for non-binary representation in fashion”.