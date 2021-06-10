Bonnie Tyler’s Twitter mentions soar following partial solar eclipse

Bonnie Tyler

Music fans produced a total eclipse of Bonnie Tyler’s Twitter mentions on Thursday morning after a partial solar eclipse delighted UK skygazers.

The rare celestial show prompted social media users to tweet at Tyler, whose hit song Total Eclipse Of The Heart went to number one in countries all over the world in 1983.

The Welsh artist tweeted: “Notifications are blowing up. *checks news* Ah. There’s an eclipse”.

Notifications are blowing up.*checks news*Ah. There's an eclipse — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) June 10, 2021

The Specsavers Twitter account replied: “Turn your notifications off, bright eyes”.

Journalist John Sturgis tweeted “It must happen every now and then…”, while musician Richard Miller wrote “Amazing. You must be able to predict surges in royalties quite efficiently.”

Turn your notifications off, bright eyes — Specsavers (@Specsavers) June 10, 2021

Astronomy enthusiasts across the UK witnessed a crescent sun during the partial solar eclipse.

Despite cloudy skies, astronomy enthusiasts were able to see nearly a third of the sun being blocked out by the moon.

A partial solar eclipse as seen over Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tyler’s pop-rock anthem was released in 1983 on her fifth studio album, Faster Than The Speed Of Night.

It became the biggest hit of her career, going to number one in the UK, USA, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Norway and South Africa.

The song has sold more than six million copies worldwide and has been streamed on Spotify more than 407 million times.

During the solar eclipse of August 21 2017, Nielsen Music reported that the digital download sales on the 80s classic had increased by 503% in the week ending August 20, the song’s biggest digital sales week ever.

Billboard also reported the song had resurfaced on its chart, coming in at number 13.