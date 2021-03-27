Firefighters rescue missing lambs found down disused mine shaft

The lambs were returned to their owner

Firefighters have rescued a group of missing lambs that were found down a disused mine shaft.

The animals, which had been missing for three days, were retrieved from the 12-metre shaft on farm land near Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Friday evening.

A specialist crew from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) worked with colleagues from Ballymoney fire station at the farm on the Cushendall Road to access the shaft using gas monitors and rope rescue equipment.

These lambs are looking a little sheepish… Last night Crews from Ballymoney Station and the Specialist Rescue Team, worked with the Farm Owner to rescue these lambs who had been missing for 3 days. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oN9njIyzhz — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) March 27, 2021

A spokesman for the NIFRS said the lambs were in a distressed state when a firefighter reached them.

He said they had been returned to their “grateful owners”.

“NIFRS would like to thank the lambs’ owners for showing restraint, not entering the mine shaft without proper equipment and calling the emergency services to perform the rescue,” he added.