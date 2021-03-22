Man loses million-dollar lottery ticket – then finds it in car park

Published:

Nick Slatten breathed a sigh of relief after successfully retracing his steps.

A lottery winner in the US struck it lucky twice in one day after he lost and then found his million-dollar ticket.

On March 11 Nick Slatten, from Sparta, Tennessee, discovered he had won 1,178,746 US dollars (£851,882) thanks to his Tennessee Cash ticket.

On learning about his life-changing win, Mr Slatten visited his fiance at work before running some errands and going to lunch.

About an hour after that he realised he could not find the all-important ticket.

“I couldn’t find it anywhere,” he said.

Lottery ticket
Nick Slatten struck lucky twice (Yui Mok/PA)

Revisiting his movements led him to a car park where he had been with his brother earlier that day.

It was there that he spotted his ticket on the ground, unclaimed by anyone else.

“It’s a million-dollar ticket and someone stepped right over it,” he said.

After the close call Mr Slatten is considering using the money to invest, as well as to buy a house.

He hopes the money will help him to live life with “not a whole lot of worries”.

