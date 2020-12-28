Rescues, police dogs and cats on leads brave snow as cold snap hits UK

Some enjoyed the chilly weather more than others.

Dogs and cats explored the snowy landscape with their owners after snow fell across the UK
Pets were among those who tentatively stepped outside to enjoy the festive conditions after snow fell across the UK on Monday.

The Met Office, which has yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, described it as “a cold and frosty start” to Bank Holiday Monday.

Dogs, meanwhile, allowed their curiosity to run wild as parts of the country awoke to the chilly stuff.

And their feline counterparts were keen to join in too, Munch Pudding here investigating the change in conditions.

Working dogs from the West Midlands Police Dog Section posed for pictures – Goose, Ashleigh and Kensi helped get the word out to encourage people to stay safe.

Some pets didn’t need to be reminded to be on their guard, however – Fluffy and Loki gave the snow a go, but weren’t impressed.

And at the Rescue Me animal sanctuary in Merseyside, Klaus the cocker spaniel puppy demonstrated perfect paw-warming technique with the help of Thea.

The snow isn’t for everyone.

