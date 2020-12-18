George Lineker teases dad Gary on Twitter over football skills

George Lineker and Gary Lineker

Former England striker Gary Lineker’s son has teased his father online for failing to pass down his football skills.

Commenting on a video of golfer Tiger Woods and his son Charlie swinging in unison, Gary apologised to his own four sons for his “crap golf swing”.

George, 28, then said it wasn’t his golf skills he needed to apologise for.

“No worries, your football skills didn’t do much for me either,” he wrote to his father on Twitter.

