Charity hauls ceramic sink up Campsie Fells to highlight water poverty

SCIAF Communications Officer Ian Dunn

A charity has hauled a ceramic sink up a range of volcanic hills near Glasgow to highlight the struggles of the world’s poorest people to access safe water.

Ian Dunn from the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) scaled the Campsie Fells and posed in freezing conditions in a bathrobe.

The charity’s communications officer pulled the stunt as he helped launch SCIAF’s Christmas appeal to combat water poverty, which affects one in 10 people worldwide.

Mr Dunn, 39, from Kirkintilloch, said: “Lugging this sink up the Campsies was absolutely knackering but so many people around the world have to make much harder journeys every day simply to get clean water and survive.

“It was a real reminder of how fortunate we are in this country.”

He added: “This year especially, we all know how vital it is to wash our hands with soap and water. Yet every time I hear this, I can’t help thinking of families in the world’s poorest countries who do not have any other choice but to walk for hours to collect what is often dangerous, bacteria-ridden water.

“It’s a tragedy, especially as I’ve seen first-hand how simple it can be, even in the poorest countries, to ensure access to clean, safe water.”

The money raised from the appeal will help to renovate wells, install water pumps, and provide water filters to poor households.

SCIAF director of public engagement Penelope Blackwell said: “Water is the most basic and most essential element for life. Yet for families living in places like southern Ethiopia, clean, accessible water is a dream beyond anything they can hope for.

“This year has been difficult for all of us but with any crisis the world’s poorest people are hit hardest and climate change and the pandemic are killing the poorest first. Now, more than ever, everyone needs safe, accessible water.

“Scottish people are known to be outward looking and compassionate.

“This Christmas, I urge people to think again of the many unimaginably poor families who are struggling to survive and help provide the simple gift of safe water.”