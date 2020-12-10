Sturgeon gets into festive spirit for Christmas Jumper Day

The First Minister donned a penguin top ahead of the Save the Children fundraiser.

Nicola Sturgeon in the festive jumper
Nicola Sturgeon has donned a festive penguin jumper to show her support for an event to raise cash to help children across Scotland.

The First Minister wore the colourful garment ahead of the charity Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, which is taking place on Friday.

She said she hopes it will help raise spirits, as well as cash, at the end of a tough year.

Ms Sturgeon said: “During what has been an extremely difficult year for us all it’s a pleasure to be able to take part in Christmas Jumper Day, even if it’s only remotely.

“I hope this year’s event will help bring a smile to people’s faces and raise valuable funds for children in Scotland and around the world.”

Claire Telfer, head of Save the Children in Scotland, said: “Christmas Jumper Day might look and feel a bit different this year but people across Scotland are still taking part in their thousands.

“It’s our favourite time of the year at Save the Children and we hope it will cheer everyone up.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s creations, whether taking part in their household bubbles, in classrooms or Zoom.

“We would like to thank the First Minister for taking part, as well as everyone who has supported us around Scotland.”

