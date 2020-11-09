Michael J Fox appears in trailer for new Christmas-themed Lil Nas X track

Lil Nas X has released a trailer for his new single Holiday.

Lil Nas X and Michael J Fox

Rapper Lil Nas X has announced the release of a new Christmas single in a trailer featuring actor Michael J Fox.

In the trailer for Holiday, which will be released on Friday, the rapper is crowned the new Santa Claus after the original is thrown out of a Wild West saloon for being drunk.

The rapper then appears to travel through time, prompting Fox to reference his Back To The Future character Marty McFly, saying: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020”.

The trailer was aired during an American football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lil Nas X made history in 2019 after his song Old Town Road set the record for the longest time spent atop the Hot 100 singles chart, holding the number one spot for 19 weeks.

The rapper’s Old Town Road remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus won Grammy awards this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

