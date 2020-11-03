Scotland’s ‘high street heroes’ recognised for work during coronavirus crisis

Colin Wilson

High Street workers have been recognised for helping out in their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Street Hero Awards 2020 recognise workers in each of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas.

More than 1,200 people were nominated this year as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

Donna and Bruce Morgan stayed open 24/7 for more than three months to help their community (Scotland’s Towns Partnership/PA)

This year’s winners include shop owners who worked round the clock, a group supplying hundreds of key workers with bicycles, a community fruit and veg social enterprise and a shopkeeper who became a “go-to” man.

Donna and Bruce Morgan of Brownlie’s of Biggar, South Lanarkshire, have been recognised for staying open 24/7 for three and a half months to meet demand for home deliveries and ensure key workers could access necessities.

Customers of Brownlie’s said: “No-one could have done more during Covid to keep the community going – safely and with great thoughtfulness.

“They’ve made sure that no-one has gone without.

“Brownlie’s has been a complete lifeline.”

Mrs Morgan thanked those who put them forward.

She said: “That people have taken the time to nominate us is pretty amazing.

“Our staff have been exceptional. They have all really stepped up – and the community has been so supportive.”

In a new #ScotlandLovesLocal video, small business owners in #Melrose and #Alloa explain how spending locally spreads benefits throughout the community. Check out the video below, spread the word, and get involved at https://t.co/UjvA60scQG Now is the time to think local first. pic.twitter.com/6mLjOMAy3R — Scotland's Towns (@ScotlandsTowns) October 15, 2020

In Dumfries and Galloway, Colin Wilson has been named regional champion after judges heard he ran Castle Douglas Post Office single-handedly for 13 weeks.

Mr Wilson, who has run his town centre business for 26 years, said: “To be able to keep families in touch with each other with cards and gifts through the post during the pandemic was really satisfying and allowing businesses to continue to trade with online orders through the postal system means our high street continues to prosper with no shop closures.”

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “I would like to thank these high street heroes for going the extra mile to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am pleased the Scottish Government has been able to support these awards through our funding for Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

“They typify the kind of community spirit that has supported people and improved lives.”

She added: “This has been a difficult year for all of us and the only way we will get through is by sticking together, being kind and offering help where it is needed.

“The fact that these awards received more than 1,200 nominations just shows how much people have appreciated those who have pulled together to help one another.”