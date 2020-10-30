Paul Rudd hands out cookies to rain-soaked voters in Brooklyn

Paul Rudd

Avengers star Paul Rudd has been spotted handing out cookies to people queuing to vote in the US presidential election.

As rain poured down on the early voters in Brooklyn on Thursday, the former Friends actor said he wanted to show his thanks for their commitment.

“I want to say thank-you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” Rudd told the voters, through a mask.

Brian Rosenworcel, a member of the band Guster, filmed the moment and tweeted that Rudd had given him a cookie.