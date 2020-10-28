Kim Kardashian West’s ‘tone-deaf’ private island tweet becomes meme

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West has become the subject of a meme after tweeting about her birthday celebrations on a private island.

The reality TV star posted pictures of her 40th birthday in a thread on Twitter, revealing guests had quarantined for two weeks before travelling to an island to dance, ride bikes and swim near whales in a Covid-free environment.

She wrote: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The tweet, branded as “insensitive” by critics amid social distancing measures, led many to poke fun with parody versions.

Many people repurposed Kardashian West’s words, adding in an image of their own.

One chose an image from the film Cast Away showing Tom Hanks’ Chuck Noland and his volleyball companion Wilson.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vnPntHsKB8 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 27, 2020

Other films referenced included Jurassic Park, The Wicker Man, Oscar winner Parasite and Abba musical Mamma Mia!

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle… pic.twitter.com/fcqhzJ0BhL — Parasite Gifs (@ParasiteGifs) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/oeI11x0JVU — rachel miller ✊??️‍? (@the_rewm) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Lg8OKF1mWs — Scroobius Pip (@Scroobiuspipyo) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/oo2RLHtN52 — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 28, 2020

Others went for gaming nostalgia with pictures from Pokemon, Silent Hill and the now defunct children’s social platform Club Penguin.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/araQlh5CL7 — Dallas MacDermant (@theSupremeRk9s) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my wife with a trip to a cute little town where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/7zU3c1ojci — Lulu??? (@luulubuu) October 27, 2020

after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, i surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ZJDYZJZarj — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) October 27, 2020

The Museum of Modern Art also produced a version of the tweet, pairing Kardashian West’s words with an image of Dance (I) by Henri Matisse.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

Kardashian West’s posts received a raft of criticism online.

Musician Peter Frampton branded her “insensitive” while Piers Morgan said she was “spoiled” and “tone-deaf”, saying: “This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.”

I turned 40 this year too. I spent my birthday weekend in the ER caring for patients with COVID-19 and struggling to find safe places for my patients experiencing homelessness to stay. https://t.co/twYrKA44eq — Kelly Doran MD MHS (@KellyMDoran) October 28, 2020

Kelly Doran, a doctor and researcher, tweeted: “I turned 40 this year too.