Kim Kardashian West’s ‘tone-deaf’ private island tweet becomes meme

Kim Kardashian West has become the subject of a meme after tweeting about her birthday celebrations on a private island.
The reality TV star posted pictures of her 40th birthday in a thread on Twitter, revealing guests had quarantined for two weeks before travelling to an island to dance, ride bikes and swim near whales in a Covid-free environment.
She wrote: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”
The tweet, branded as “insensitive” by critics amid social distancing measures, led many to poke fun with parody versions.
Many people repurposed Kardashian West’s words, adding in an image of their own.
One chose an image from the film Cast Away showing Tom Hanks’ Chuck Noland and his volleyball companion Wilson.
Other films referenced included Jurassic Park, The Wicker Man, Oscar winner Parasite and Abba musical Mamma Mia!
Others went for gaming nostalgia with pictures from Pokemon, Silent Hill and the now defunct children’s social platform Club Penguin.
The Museum of Modern Art also produced a version of the tweet, pairing Kardashian West’s words with an image of Dance (I) by Henri Matisse.
Kardashian West’s posts received a raft of criticism online.
Musician Peter Frampton branded her “insensitive” while Piers Morgan said she was “spoiled” and “tone-deaf”, saying: “This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.”
Kelly Doran, a doctor and researcher, tweeted: “I turned 40 this year too.
“I spent my birthday weekend in the ER caring for patients with COVID-19 and struggling to find safe places for my patients experiencing homelessness to stay.”