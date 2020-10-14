Car lands on train tracks at station

NEW: A car has encroached onto the railway at Stirling. We're working closely with the emergency services.

We're able to divert trains around this obstruction by using Platforms 6 & 9 at the station. Use P6 if you're heading for Perth/Aberdeen and P9 for Glasgow/Edinburgh. ^CT pic.twitter.com/OTA6zC4elt

