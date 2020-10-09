Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist completes wing walk for Parkinson’s UK

Anne Twist wing walking

The mother of singer Harry Styles has taken to the skies and raised more than £10,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Anne Twist, mum to the former One Direction star and influencer Gemma Styles, was strapped to the top of a plane and taken up in the air over Gloucestershire on Thursday.

She was inspired to raise money because her dad, Brian, is living with Parkinson’s. The money will go towards research projects supported by the charity, as well as support for people living with the condition.

She raised more than £10,000 for the charity (Luke Jackson-Clark/PA)

Ms Twist said: “It was a terrifying experience but I was really determined to push myself out of my comfort zone. I know that the support Parkinson’s UK provides to people with Parkinson’s, as well as for their families and carers, is invaluable, and it’s so important to fund the research needed to find better treatments for this devastating condition.”

She was joined for the wing walk by friend Sandra Meighan and Paul Jackson-Clark, director of engagement at Parkinson’s UK.

Mr Jackson-Clarke said: “We are really grateful to Anne for her continued support through fundraising and volunteering for Parkinson’s UK, and we want to say a big thank you to her and Sandra for taking on such a daring and nerve-wracking challenge for the charity.

Ms Twist wanted to raise money in honour of her dad (Luke Jackson-Clark/PA)

“Their amazing efforts help us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is no cure. In the UK, around 145,000 people are living with Parkinson’s.