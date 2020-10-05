Mick Fleetwood joins TikTok to recreate viral skateboarding video

Mick Fleetwood has made his TikTok debut recreating a viral meme to the Fleetwood Mac song Dreams.
The original TikTok, which Fleetwood Mac had previously stated they “loved”, shows a man named Nathan Apodaca skateboarding down a motorway in Idaho while lip-synching to the 1977 hit and drinking cranberry juice.
Fleetwood then tried out the combination himself, claiming cranberry juice and Dreams “hits different”.
Mr Apodaca’s TikTok now has more than four million views, and inspired a spike in sales of the song.
It was reported that the Fleetwood Mac song tripled in sales and doubled its streams in the week after the video went viral.
Mr Apodaca commented on Instagram that he was “so blessed” by Fleetwood’s version of the video.
The recreation, which has been viewed more than two million times, is Fleetwood’s first video on the TikTok platform.