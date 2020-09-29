Parrots separated at Lincolnshire zoo after learning to swear

Five foul-mouthed parrots have been separated after learning to swear at a Lincolnshire zoo.

The parrots – named Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade, and Elsie – joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 grey parrots in August, however soon started encouraging each other to swear.

“We saw it very quickly; we are quite used to parrots swearing but we’ve never had five at the same time,” Steve Nichols, CEO of the wildlife park, told the PA news agency.

“Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

The parrots have since been distributed to different areas of the park so they do not “set each other off”.

(Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre)

Mr Nichols explained that nobody had complained about the parrots, but they were separated for the sake of young visitors in the hopes that they would pick up natural calls from the other African grey parrots.

“People have come to us, they think it’s highly amusing, we haven’t had one complaint,” He told PA.

“When a parrot tells tells you to f*** off it amuses people very highly.

“It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

The park is also home to parrot Chico, who made headlines in September after learning to sing a range of pop songs, including Beyonce’s If I Were A Boy.