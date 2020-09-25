Proposal on Brooklyn Bridge interrupted after cyclist crashes into photographer

A romantic proposal on Brooklyn Bridge was interrupted after a cyclist crashed into the photographer.

The proposal was in full swing, with the man down on one knee, when a photographer, named Josh, jumped into the bike lane so he could take a better picture.

However, seconds later a cyclist crashed into him, sending them both flying to the ground.

The cyclist ended up flipping over his front wheel, before picking up his bike and continuing on his way.

The photographer also jumped back up and continued taking pictures.

The man who was proposing, Chris, refused to let go of his fiancee’s hand while checking on both of them.

He told the cyclist: “We got that on video. We are going to edit that out.”

Luckily for Chris, his fiancee ended up accepting his proposal.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @danamaiaa said: “I tried so hard not to laugh.

“But I mean Joshy took that hit like a champ and she said yes.”