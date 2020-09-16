Police helicopter pilot spots car thieves on their home doorbell camera

A police helicopter pilot thwarted a car theft at their home after spotting the incident through their doorbell camera while they were in the skies.

The Seminole County pilot’s Alert One helicopter was flying over Florida at 2am local time on Sunday when two suspects were picked up by the Ring doorbell.

Seminole-Volusia team effort: Car break suspects arrested 9/13/20 Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Seminole County's Alert One helicopter was in flight when a pilot got an alert from his Ring camera at home. The video showed two suspects checking handles on his vehicles while an SUV followed them through the neighborhood. The pilot notified Volusia deputies and then located the suspect vehicle from the sky. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled into Seminole County. After deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, the vehicle slowed down and the suspects bailed out while it was still rolling in Sanford. The three juvenile suspects, ages 16, 15 and 14, were taken into custody without further incident. Their gray Acura RDX was reported stolen out of Orange County, and inside were several wallets, a ski mask and a window breaching tool. Deputies were able to link the suspects to several car breaks throughout Deltona. Great work by all, and a big thank you to our partners in Seminole County! Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 14, 2020

The pair could be seen testing door handles on the pilot’s vehicles while an SUV followed them through the neighbourhood.

The pilot quickly alerted neighbouring police squad the Volusia Sheriff’s office, before locating the suspects from the sky and aiding their pursuit.

Three suspects, aged 14, 15 and 16, were taken into custody after police successfully stopped their car – a stolen Acura RDX.

Inside the vehicle, there were also several wallets, a ski mask and a tool for breaking windows, and the suspects have been linked to car break-ins across the city of Deltona.