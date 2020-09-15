Paul Rudd, 51, asks ‘fellow millennials’ to mask up in Covid public service film

Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which he asks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19.

In the clip released by YouTube channel First We Feast, Ant-Man star Rudd, 51, pastiches an older person trying to use slang to pretend to be younger than they are.

Dressed in a hoodie and holding a skateboard, Rudd, who is known for his youthful looks, says he has been asked by New York governor Andrew Cuomo to help spread the message of the importance of masks to young people.

He says: “Fam, let’s real talk: masks, they’re totally beast – so slide that into your DMs and twitch it.

“Yas queens like ourselves, we want to go to bars, we want to drink, hook up, do our TikToks – I get it.”

And as he pretends to talk to singer Billie Eilish on the phone, he adds: “What’s that? You’re wearing your mask? Man, I wanna stan you. You’re so my bae.”

Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, is known for his youthful looks (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

He goes on to parody TikTok challenges and white rap, before concluding: “Please, it’s not hard, people are dying – hundreds of thousands of people are dying and it’s preventable.

“It’s preventable – just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science.”

Mr Cuomo launched a campaign in July called Mask Up America, which featured a series of videos of celebrities including Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever and Jamie Foxx.

Nearly 200,000 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the United States.