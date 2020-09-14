Dave Grohl writes ‘supergirl theme song’ for 10-year-old British drummer

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl has written a superhero theme song for a young British drummer whose online performances have made her a star on social media.

Grohl, who was the drummer for Nirvana, and Nandi Bushell are involved in a series of online challenges after the 10-year-old said her dream was to play with the Foo Fighters.

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

In his latest video, Grohl challenged Nandi to play the drum part to a song he wrote about her “off the top of my head”.

In the song, he describes her as “number one supergirl, best drummer in the world” and the “coolest on the scene”.

It comes after Grohl declared his young rival the winner of the first round of their contest, which was sparked when Nandi posted a video of herself playing the Foo Fighters hit Everlong last month.

She captioned the video: “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters!

“Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

Grohl responded a couple of weeks later, saying he had received “at least 100 texts from people all over the world” about the challenge.

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

He said: “I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV, you’re an incredible drummer.

“I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly.”

He went on to challenge her to play the drum part from Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures, Grohl’s band with Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin.

It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @foofighters @crookedvultures pic.twitter.com/Fyk4AyQ7pg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) September 3, 2020

Nandi then produced her own version of the song, complete with her signature screams and whoops of delight, in which she even dressed like her idol.

It is not Nandi’s first brush with fame – last year she jammed with Lenny Kravitz at the O2 Arena and earlier this year Rage Against The Machine star Tom Morello gifted her his Fender Stratocaster guitar.

She has also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.