Bear cubs climb ladder to escape skip

Three bear cubs trapped in a skip climbed to freedom after being given a ladder to aid their escape.

The animals were spotted by two deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in Tahoma, California.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said: “A couple of our deputies saw them trapped in this dumpster and put a ladder in it to rescue them.

“All three made it out safe.

“Bears are really on the search for food right now as they prepare for winter.”

Video posted by the sheriff’s office shows the bears climbing the ladder and jumping out of the skip before making a hasty getaway towards some nearby trees.

Bears can hibernate for as much as seven months of the year, but in warmer climes will typically do so for shorter periods.