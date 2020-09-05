Menu

Austrian man spends two-and-a-half hours in box filled with ice cubes

Viral news | Published:

More than 200 kilograms of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box.

CORRECTION Austria Attempt World Record

An Austrian man has beaten his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes.

Josef Koeberl managed to stay for two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes.

CORRECTION Austria Ice Box Record
Josef Koeberl leaves a glass cabin filled with ice, after he set a new record (Ronald Zak/AP)

In order to fight the “wave of pain” caused by the freezing temperatures, Mr Koeberl says he was trying to focus on positive emotions.

“I’m fighting the pain by visualising and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain,” Mr Koeberl told reporters. “That way I can endure.”

A small crowd of people watched on as Mr Koeberl beat his own record from 2019 by 30 minutes on the town square of Melk in Lower Austria.

After being taken out of the ice box by helpers he said that the sun felt “really great” on his back.

Mr Koeberl is planning to beat his own record one more time — next year in Los Angeles.

His team said that his personal record is also the current world record when it comes to exposing the body to ice for as long as possible.

