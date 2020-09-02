Two baby deer rescued after getting trapped in pool

Two young deer trapped in a swimming pool were rescued thanks to four persistent police officers.

Officers were called to a house in Parma, Ohio, on Sunday after the homeowner spent over an hour unsuccessfully trying to get the two fawns out of their pool.

Two Baby Deer “Cheer” After Pool Rescue – Parma, OH On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Parma Police Officers responded to a home where two fawns had fallen into an in-ground pool. The homeowner reported that the deer were in her pool for over an hour while she unsuccessfully tried to get them out before calling the police. The officers were able to successfully catch and release both deer. The deer were tired, but happy, as you can hear them let out a “cheer” of appreciation after being rescued!#deercheer Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Bodycam footage posted on the Parma Police Department’s Facebook page show’s four officers eventually managing to coax the two deer out of the water.

The post read: “The deer were tired, but happy, as you can hear them let out a ‘cheer’ of appreciation after being rescued!”