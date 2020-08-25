4ft snake discovered in Leeds bedroom in middle of night

A Leeds man was given a fright after discovering a 4ft snake in his house in the middle of the night.

The corn snake was chanced upon by Beeston resident Kelvin, whose sleep was interrupted by the sound of the exotic animal earlier this month.

Kelvin used his phone torch to scan the room before discovering the reptile climbing a bedside table.

The RSPCA were called out to the home in Leeds after the corn snake was discovered (RSPCA/PA)

The snake was contained in a breathable sleeping bag cover until RSPCA inspector Dave Holgate arrived to help.

“Coming face to face with a snake is not what anyone expects to wake up to in the middle of the night and it must have been quite a fright,” said Mr Holgate.

The snake has been given the name Tango (RSPCA/PA)

“However, corn snakes aren’t venomous and would only be expected to bite if they felt threatened. Luckily, the caller got in touch with the RSPCA and we were able to take the corn snake to a reptile specialist.

“At the moment, it isn’t clear where the snake has come from so if no owner comes forward the reptile will be rehomed.”

The snake, named Tango by staff, is recovering with a specialist.