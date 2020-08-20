Orphaned baby hedgehogs returned to the wild after two months with RSPCA

Three orphaned baby hedgehogs have been returned to the wild after two months being hand-reared by RSPCA officers.

The hoglets weighed just 89g combined when their disturbed nest was found in Tavernspite, Pembrokeshire, by a member of the public.

The tiny babies were left in situ for some time in the hopes their mother would return, but she never came back.

The hogs were fitted with coloured markers on their spines (RSPCA Cymru/PA)

They were fed electrolyte fluids from a syringe by two RSPCA officers, and were then moved on to a special milk formula every two hours, including overnight.

Once weaned, the hogs were transferred to Gower Bird Hospital for further rehabilitation and care before they were strong enough to return to the wild, two months later.

Animal collection officer Ellie West, one of the people to care for the three, said: “These poor hoglets were found in a desperate situation as, without their mother, they’d have had zero chance of survival.

“Fortunately, we became aware of their plight and took them into our care. I’ve helped care for many different species of orphaned wildlife, but these hoglets were particularly special.

The tiny hoglets had to be hand-reared (RSPCA Cymru/PA))

“Weighing as little as 27g, these hogs needed plenty of care, and feeding them every two hours was exhausting but well worth the end result.

“After a period of time with Gower Bird Hospital, we were able to return these wonderful animals to where they belong – the wild. The family who had first found the disturbed nest were able to safely witness the release too, which was a really lovely moment.”

Gower Bird Hospital has fitted the hoglets with coloured markers on their spines, so they can be identified if the hospital or the RSPCA deal with them again.

Hedgehogs typically give birth between June and July and can have another nest of hoglets around September or October.

Anyone who accidentally disturbs a hedgehog while gardening should re-cover them with their nesting material and leave them alone.