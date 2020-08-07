Celebrities process 2020 with an emotional new meme

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the devastating wildfires in Australia, 2020 has contained some world-changing news stories.

Celebrities have found a way to capture the emotions of the year with a meme detailing the dramatic breakdown of the months.

Reese Witherspoon kicked off the trend with increasingly despairing screenshots from her films, including Legally Blonde and Wild.

Actors including Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway have also joined in with the trend, illustrating the beginning of lockdowns that spanned several countries in March, to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in August.

RuPaul’s Drag Race made a meme calendar of the year using series 12 contestant Jan Sport looking more overwhelmed as the months go on.

Jan really set the mood for 2020…? pic.twitter.com/iX5DWmIyQl — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 6, 2020

Advertising

The trend has spanned Twitter and Instagram, where Hathaway’s attempt received almost 850,000 likes from fans.

Celebrities have imagined the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of stopping, with many also including dramatic moments for the month of September.